Middletown police officer shot by suspect, K-9 partner who saved him receive Valor Award

Jordan, 50, a K-9 officer since 2008, was with his partner, Koda, when Christopher J. Hubbard, a suspect in a Hamilton homicide, opened fire after the chase ended in the 2600 block of Mason-Montgomery Road in Turtlecreek Twp., according to police.

After Jordan shot out the suspect’s window with bean bags, Koda jumped through the window, attacked the suspect, then returned to Jordan when he was called. Jordan was concerned Koda may attack others in the area, he said.

“He was not afraid of the gunfire,” Jordan said of Koda who was not shot. “Did exactly how he was trained. He did his job better than I could have imagined. God blessed me and kept me around.”

Hubbard, 35, received multiple gunshot wounds when eight officers returned fire, according to officials.

He was released from prison on April 19 after serving an 18-month term for having weapons under disability and a drug charge.

He was arraigned in January in Warren County Common Pleas after he was indicted on multiple felonies.

Hubbard was indicted Dec. 21 by a Warren County grand jury for attempted murder and felonious assault for allegedly shooting Jordan, attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault for allegedly shooting at Butler County Sheriff’s deputy Mike Barger and attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault for allegedly shooting at Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Brett Lee.

Hubbard, who is back in prison for violating his post-conviction release, was arraigned by video by Magistrate Andrew Hasselbach, who set bond a $1 million. A pretrial hearing before Judge Timothy Tepe has been set for June 14.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Hubbard faces a maximum sentence of more than 60 years in prison if convicted.