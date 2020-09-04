Middletown pharmacy robbed a gunpoint for second time in 4 months

Two men robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Middletown on Wednesday, and police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects.
The two suspects, each with a gun, entered the South Breiel Boulevard store about 6:30 p.m. and waited with hands in their pockets at the pharmacy counter behind other customers. When it was their turn, one suspect slid a note under the plastic divider and displayed a gun, according to the police report.
The suspects, both wearing masks that appeared to be for the coronavirus mandate, demanded to go behind the counter. An employee said one of the robbers pushed a gun in her back while the other put narcotics in a bag.
The robbers ran from the store but dropped the bag as they ran to a vehicle parked in a church behind the store, according to the police report. Some of the pill bottles were recovered by employees after they were dropped.
Police are looking for a black or dark gray SUV. One suspect was wearing a purple hat, a blue and white Nike jacket and black pants. The other suspect was wearing a black hat, coat, and shorts and yellow shoes, according to the report.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or who has information is urged to call 911 or Middletown police at 513-425-7700 option 0. You can also send a private message.
The pharmacy has been a robbery target in the past few years, most recently by twin brothers who traveled from Indianapolis to Middletown to commit the robbery on May 2.
Nicholas and Patrick Johnson-Tucker were arrested shortly after a robbery when their getaway car was wrecked. During the robbery, two employees were tied up and more than 8,000 pills were taken.
Last month, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers III sentenced Nicholas to 10 to 13 years in prison and Patrick to 9 to 12 years in prison. Police say Nicholas had the gun when the duo committed the robbery and tied up the employees.