Middletown pharmacy robbed a gunpoint for second time in 4 months

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or who has information is urged to call 911 or Middletown police at 513-425-7700 option 0. You can also send a private message.

The pharmacy has been a robbery target in the past few years, most recently by twin brothers who traveled from Indianapolis to Middletown to commit the robbery on May 2.

Nicholas and Patrick Johnson-Tucker were arrested shortly after a robbery when their getaway car was wrecked. During the robbery, two employees were tied up and more than 8,000 pills were taken.

Last month, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers III sentenced Nicholas to 10 to 13 years in prison and Patrick to 9 to 12 years in prison. Police say Nicholas had the gun when the duo committed the robbery and tied up the employees.