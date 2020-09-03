Records: Man accused of shooting Middletown officer after chase was released from prison in April

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records show Hubbard was released from prison on April 19 after serving and 18-month term for having weapons under disability and a drug charge. Less than 10 days later, a misdemeanor charge was filed against him by Ross Twp. Police, according to court records.

Hubbard was charged with obstructing official business on April 28, when officers tried to stop him for questioning about suspicious activity and he fled, according to Ross Twp. Police Chief Burt Roberts.

On Aug. 27 when Hubbard failed to show for court hearings, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He had a Middletown address, according to records.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said Hubbard was wanted on a parole violation and other warrants. He was also a person of interest in a Hamilton unsolved homicide, according to Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit.

Hubbard has been to prison multiple times. He was convicted of burglary in 2014, receiving stolen property in 2009 and felonious assault in 2003, according to Butler County Common Pleas Court records.

Hamilton detectives wanted to talk with Hubbard about an ongoing Hamilton homicide investigation. Once a possible location for him was determined in Middletown, undercover officers began surveillance, according to officials.

When Hubbard left in a black Saturn Ion, officers in cruisers that were both marked and unmarkedfollowed.

Jones said multiple jurisdictions, including the sheriff’s office, Fairfield police and Ohio State Highway Patrol, gave chase and tried to stop the vehicle using stop sticks.

According to police radio traffic, Hubbard appeared to be talking on a phone and reaching for something in the car during the chase.

An officer asked, “This is a possible murder suspect, correct?”

The answer came: “He’s a suspect. The warrant is for a parole violation and warrants out of two jurisdictions. There is no active warrant for the homicide, he is a suspect though.”

An officer tells others joining the chase that Hubbard said he would fight police officers.

“He has made comments to his parole officer that he will shoot it out with cops and he will kill them,” an officer says during the chase.

A Ohio Highway Patrol trooper deployed stop sticks that appeared to flatten two tires, but Hubbard continued until wrecking in a residential yard in Turtlecreek Twp. After the cars stop, officers learned Hubbard was on his phone with a dispatcher.

The emergency broadcast indicated dispatchers were “trying to tell him to put his hands up.” Not long after, shots were fired.

Jordan’s cruiser with K-9 officer Koda pulled up close to the Hubbard’s car, and bean bags were deployed to shoot out the windows. Koda went through the window when shots were fired, but the dog was not hit.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident because there are multiple jurisdictions involved. The investigation will be turned over the the Warren Prosecutor’s Office for presentation to a grand jury.