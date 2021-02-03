Mason man receives 14-year prison term in shooting case

A Mason man will spend at least 14 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to multiple felony charges, including attempted murder.
Cameron Henderson, 21, of Mason, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, a first-degree felony with an attached gun specification for an additional three years in prison; and five counts of felonious assault, all second-degree felonies in Warren County Common Pleas Court.
Judge Donald E. Oda II sentenced Henderson to an indefinite prison term of 14 to 17 years.
Warren County prosecutors said on July 22, 2020, Henderson, along with his 13-year-old co-defendant, set up a drug transaction near Cottell Park in Deerfield Twp., with the intentions of robbing the supplier. Prosecutors said Henderson fired a gun on a public street and into a moving vehicle occupied by six people, including two children, ages 8 months and 8 years old.
According to prosecutors, before Henderson fired his weapon, he approached the vehicle and proceeded to fire multiple times, shooting one of the occupants in the back of the head. The entire transaction was captured on a Nest video camera, prosecutors said.