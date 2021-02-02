Third suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Middletown apartment over the weekend

A third suspect has been arrested for Sunday night’s fatal shooting of a woman in Middletown.
Police identified three suspects in the shooting. Two people, an adult and a 17-year-old, were charged with murder and felonious assault within hours of the incident.
Middletown officials said a second 17-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with murder and felonious assault. He was also taken to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.
Earlier, Karlos Chase Philpot was booked into the Middletown City Jail on the charges, and a 17-year-old boy was transported to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.
Angela Combs, 41, was shot about 9 p.m. in an apartment in the 3100 block of Wilbraham Road by suspects who came to the door armed and apparently looking for payment of a debt, according to court documents. Combs was transported to Atrium Medical Center, where she died.
A second person, a man who lives at the residence, also received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.