Man who lead police on hour-long chase through Middletown indicted

Ryan Carrell, 41, of Trenton, was indicted Wednesday for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and driving under OVI suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to court records.

Middletown police were called at 6:22 a.m. on Dec. 22 to the CVS on Breiel Boulevard on a report that two people were passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot, according to police