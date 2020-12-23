Bond set at $25,000 for man involved in hour-long Middletown police pursuit

Police pursued the vehicle for an hour throughout the area, stopping it on Seven Mile Road after using tire deflation devices. K-9 Bear chased down Carrell as he ran away. Carrell suffered dog bites to his right arm and was treated for those minor injuries, Birk said.

The passenger, Alisha Bond, 35, had warrants for theft out of Hamilton, according to officials.

Because the Middletown City Jail is closed while it is being painted, Carrell and Bond are being housed in the Butler County Jail.