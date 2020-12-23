Bond set at $25,000 for man involved in hour-long Middletown police pursuit

MIDDLETOWN — A man facing several charges after a lengthy police chase had his bond set at $25,000 this morning in Middletown Municipal Court.
Ryan Carrell, 41, of Trenton, was charged with assaulting a police officer, drug abuse/meth, eluding a police officer, drug abuse/instrument, open flask, reckless operation and driving under suspension, according to court records.
Carrell was appointed an attorney and his preliminary hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 30, according to records.
Middletown police were called at 6:22 a.m. Tuesday to the CVS on Breiel Boulevard on a report that two people were passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot, said Chief David Birk.
As officers approached the vehicle, Carrell pulled out of the lot and struck officer Brandon Reaman, who suffered minor injuries, Birk said.
Police pursued the vehicle for an hour throughout the area, stopping it on Seven Mile Road after using tire deflation devices. K-9 Bear chased down Carrell as he ran away. Carrell suffered dog bites to his right arm and was treated for those minor injuries, Birk said.
The passenger, Alisha Bond, 35, had warrants for theft out of Hamilton, according to officials.
Because the Middletown City Jail is closed while it is being painted, Carrell and Bond are being housed in the Butler County Jail.