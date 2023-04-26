Man indicted on multiple charges including drug trafficking after high speed chase and crash

At one time, Spicer was traveling an estimated 90 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on Roosevelt Boulevard, Cox testified. The officer testified in a preliminary hearing he was driving 90 mph and Spicer was driving at least that fast.

When Spicer ran a red light at Roosevelt and Jackson, at least his third red light violation, his vehicle, a reported stolen 2022 Ford F-150, struck a Dodge Charger that was traveling northbound in the intersection.

Officers located a loaded AK-47, about 27 grams of suspected fentanyl and $3,000 in cash in Spicer’s vehicle, according to police.

On Wednesday, a Butler County grand jury indicted Spicer for possession of drugs (fentanyl), trafficking in drugs, having weapons under disability, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and two counts of vehicular assault, all felonies. He also is charged with misdemeanor driving under suspension and a probation violation.

In 2021, Spicer was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to possession of heroin.

He is housed in the the Butler County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.