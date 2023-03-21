Bond set at $750K for Middletown man who ran from police, found with loaded AK-47, drugs, cash

At one time, Spicer was traveling an estimated 90 mph in a 45 mph zone on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to the police report.

When Spicer ran a red light at Roosevelt and Jackson, his vehicle, a 2022 Ford F-150, struck a Dodge Charger that was traveling northbound in the intersection.

Spicer, who was treated and released from Atrium Medical Center, was taken to jail and charged with two counts aggravated vehicular assault, drug abuse, aggravated trafficking in drugs, having weapons under disability, fleeing or eluding, driving under suspension, obedience to traffic control devices, fictitious license plates, and reckless operation.

Officers located a loaded AK-47, about 27 grams of suspected fentanyl and $3,000 in cash in Spicer’s vehicle, according to the police report. He had been previously convicted of a possession of heroin charge, disqualifying him from possessing a firearm.

Two occupants in the Charger were transported to Atrium with serious injuries, according to the report. Hospital officials said the two women weren’t patients there.