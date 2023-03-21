Bond set at $750K for Middletown man who ran from police, found with loaded AK-47, drugs, cash

Bond was set at $750,000 for a Middletown man charged with numerous crimes after he allegedly led Middletown police officers on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon.
Christopher L. Spicer, 22, remains in the Middletown City Jail awaiting his preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Friday before Judge James Sherron in Middletown Municipal Court.
The chase started around 1:30 p.m. Thursday after Middletown police tried to pull over Spicer, believed to be associated with a homicide suspect, in the Auto Zone parking lot, 1735 Central Ave., police said. The vehicle backed up, striking a marked patrol unit, and then fled at a high rate of speed eastbound on Central Avenue, according to Police Chief David Birk.
Spicer then ran several red lights and drove left-of-center into oncoming traffic through “several major and highly traveled roadways” in the city before a crash occurred as a result of the fleeing vehicle’s reckless operation and disregard for traffic control devices at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Jackson Lane, Birk said.
At one time, Spicer was traveling an estimated 90 mph in a 45 mph zone on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to the police report.
When Spicer ran a red light at Roosevelt and Jackson, his vehicle, a 2022 Ford F-150, struck a Dodge Charger that was traveling northbound in the intersection.
Spicer, who was treated and released from Atrium Medical Center, was taken to jail and charged with two counts aggravated vehicular assault, drug abuse, aggravated trafficking in drugs, having weapons under disability, fleeing or eluding, driving under suspension, obedience to traffic control devices, fictitious license plates, and reckless operation.
Officers located a loaded AK-47, about 27 grams of suspected fentanyl and $3,000 in cash in Spicer’s vehicle, according to the police report. He had been previously convicted of a possession of heroin charge, disqualifying him from possessing a firearm.
Two occupants in the Charger were transported to Atrium with serious injuries, according to the report. Hospital officials said the two women weren’t patients there.