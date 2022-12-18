Looking back at the year in Butler County news

· “Oxford Amtrak stop gets $1.5 million boost from county”

Our team of journalists has gone beyond the headlines, digging deep to give you a broad perspective of what’s going on in Butler County.

The Journal-News brought readers coverage throughout 2022 as county commissioners approved many projects after receiving COVID-19 pandemic relief funds from the federal government. There will be an Ohio 4 redevelopment, using $16 million of the $74.4 million allotted money for projects.

The city of Middletown received a $3 million infrastructure grant to raze the old Middletown Paperboard site. MetroParks of Butler County is also receiving nearly $3 million for two projects — an expansion of the Great Miami River Trail and rural park enhancements.

The commissioners have agreed to spend $500,000 of the funds to help nonprofits.

The Journal-News staff is reporting on the conversations around spending your tax dollars and the handling of money sent here from state and federal governments.

Beyond these reports, we provided unique coverage available nowhere else but the Journal-News.

Our investigative team that we share with our partners at the Dayton Daily News and Springfield News-Sun tracked the billions of dollars in COVID-19 pandemic relief aid coming to local governments and institutions, and outlined how cities and counties have decided to spend that money. We uncovered cases of fraud and abuse, investigating whether enough is being done to address that fraud. We also created searchable databases so you can track exactly how money is being spent in your local community.

And we are keeping you aware of crime and safety issues. The Journal-News was in court every day when accused suspect Gurpreet Singh was on trial for the deaths of four of his family members in West Chester, and we are there again covering the criminal trial of indicted Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds. We just covered his re-election at the polls in November.

In the arts and entertainment arena, we celebrated with you as Kings Island honored its 50th anniversary, and we covered every angle of the birthday of this beloved local playground.

Our Friday editions in print now have a full page of calendar items to help you decide which events to attend on the weekends. The things-to-do guide is also available online all the time at journal-news.com. And you are welcome to submit your own events to share with Journal-News readers.

Sports had huge news in 2022: We reported on Middletown native Kyle Schwarber’s MLB run in the World Series as well as MMA fighter Kayla Harrison’s achievements. The Journal-News was there when the West Side Little League All-Stars made another bid for the Little League World Series, and when Badin and Lakota West’s football teams advanced through state tournaments. Speaking of Badin — its baseball team made it to the state semifinals.

And Lakota West’s softball team won the Division I state title for the first time in school history.

How ‘bout those Cincinnati Bengals? We were there through the exciting playoff run to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in California.

2022 has also been momentous for me personally: It was my first full year at the helm of the Journal-News. It is a privilege to hold this position and to lead our newsroom. I have lived, studied and worked in this community my entire life. It is my priority to ensure we remain your source of transparency and accountability, and the Journal helps guide your daily life.

My promise to you is that we will continue the kind of journalism and community coverage that only the Journal-News can provide. We are grateful to you, our readers, and excited for the future of our community.

Here’s to a safe, prosperous and very happy 2023!

Mandy Gambrell