journal-news logo
X

West Side Little League falls to Kentucky in Great Lakes Region

West Side infielders greet pitcher Maddox Jones (13) in the first inning of Wednesday's Great Lakes Region game in Whitestown, Ind. Nick Graham/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
West Side infielders greet pitcher Maddox Jones (13) in the first inning of Wednesday's Great Lakes Region game in Whitestown, Ind. Nick Graham/STAFF

Sports
By
9 minutes ago

The Hamilton West Side All-Stars came up short in their bid for a second straight Little League World Series appearance.

West Side dropped a 1-0 decision to Kentucky on Wednesday in a Great Lakes Region elimination game in Whitestown, Ind.

Kentucky advances to the championship game Thursday vs. Hagerstown, Indiana at 4 p.m. (ESPN2).

Trailing by a run entering the bottom of the sixth, West Side got a lead-off single by Sammy Platt. Maddox Jones followed with a sharp single to right, but Platt was thrown out at third by right fielder Jaxon Asher. Kentucky right hander Kip Jones then fanned the final two Hamilton batters -- Jaxson Bohlen and Brady Karwisch -- to end the game.

Jones was 2-for-3 on the mound and pitched into the sixth. Bohlen got out of a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the sixth in relief of Jones with three straight strikeouts.

C.J. Froelich and Cash Brown had the other hits for West Side, which finished as the runners-up in last year’s Little League World Series.

Kentucky’s lone run came in the third when Tate Marcum scored from third on a wild pitch.

In Other News
1
Collins, key to Bengals’ revamped offensive line, returns to practice
2
Go the Distance: Cubs, Reds play at Iowa’s ‘Field of Dreams’
3
Ohio State football: Line depth strength of defense early on
4
Reds ‘excited’ about Field of Dreams game
5
Lindor, McNeil back Carrasco as Mets top Reds

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top