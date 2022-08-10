West Side Little League falls to Kentucky in Great Lakes Region

Trailing by a run entering the bottom of the sixth, West Side got a lead-off single by Sammy Platt. Maddox Jones followed with a sharp single to right, but Platt was thrown out at third by right fielder Jaxon Asher. Kentucky right hander Kip Jones then fanned the final two Hamilton batters -- Jaxson Bohlen and Brady Karwisch -- to end the game.

Jones was 2-for-3 on the mound and pitched into the sixth. Bohlen got out of a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the sixth in relief of Jones with three straight strikeouts.