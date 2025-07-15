Three more locals picked on last day of MLB Draft

Smith was a second-team All-American this spring when he tied for the national lead with a school single-season record 26 home runs and hit .332 with a .774 slugging percentage.

He was picked in the sixth round (No. 171 overall) by the Washington Nationals.

Six rounds later, former Butler High School teammate Kaden Echeman was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals with 360th overall pick after a stellar career at Northern Kentucky.

A 6-foot, 190-pound pitcher, Echeman led the Horizon League with a 4.34 ERA and 87 strikeouts

Also selected Monday was Ohio State’s Blaine Wynk, a pitcher from Miamisburg High who was limited to was limited to five appearances and 8 2/3 innings by injury in 2025. The right-hander was the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week on March 29 but only made one more appearance the rest of the season.

That came on the heels of a 2024 season in which he was 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 21 relief appearances spanning 39 innings and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.

After being named GWOC Player of the Year in 2021, Wynk spent the first two seasons of his college career at Findlay.

That trio was taken following Badin grad Landyn Vidourek going to the L.A. Dodgers in the third round Sunday.