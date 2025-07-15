College football: Local high school grads recognized for work off the field

Two local high school graduates and an Ohio State linebacker are among players nominated for the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
Aamil Wagner, a Wayne High School product who is Notre Dame’s returning starter at right tackle, and Gavin Gerhardt, a Xenia High grad who is entering his third season as the starting center at Cincinnati, are joined by Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles on a list of 197 players nominated for the honor.
Established in 1992 by the College Football Association, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team “recognizes the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field who go the extra mile for those in need” according to the organization.
It has been governed by the American Football Coaches Association since 1997.
Wagner was nominated for leading initiatives at Notre Dame focused on personal growth and career readiness. According to the AFCA, he advocates for rare disease awareness as president of Notre Dame’s Uplifting Athletes chapter and builds connections through youth development programs.
Members of the 2025 Good Works Team will be announced in September, including 11 players from the FBS and 11 from the lower divisions as well as NAIA.
About the Author