Business boom: Updates on new restaurants, stores in Hamilton

Here are some of the businesses that have opened or are expected to open sometime in 2023:

Debbie’s Used Harley store

Debbie Begley opened Debbie’s Harley-Uzed Boutique just a few weeks ago, and she’s already thinking about a second location.

She opened the shop after wondering what to do with all of the Harley-Davidson gear that belonged to her late husband, Robert “Goat” Begley. She said he had “tons of Harley stuff,” from clothes to gear, “and I just didn’t know what to do with everything.”

Begley, who is an aid for Lakota on a special needs bus, gave some things away to friends and family and still had a lot left over. Then one day, she saw the availability at 528 Main Street and thought to open the shop with his stuff. She keeps the store stocked, though, by purchasing old Harley-Davidson merchandise, though she does not sell Harley parts.

Friends, families, and by word of mouth have helped her stock the store, which she points out is not a consignment shop. She’ll negotiate to buy outright, but it likely won’t be near the price a person paid when it was new.

The prices are kept affordable, Begley said. The store is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Panda Express

The new Panda Express appears to be opening in the coming months, as indicated by a large “coming soon” sign on the property at 1485 Main St. on Hamilton’s West Side. There are several locations of the fast-casual Chinese restaurant in the region, including on Tylersville and Cox roads.

There has not been an announced opening date for the restaurant that’s replacing the former Steak ‘n Shake restaurant.

Starbucks

Construction on the new Starbucks at 105 N. Erie Blvd. is progressing. A spokesperson for the ownership group couldn’t be reached before the Journal-News deadline, so it’s uncertain when the national chain coffee shop will open. But based on the current progress, it could be expected sometime in early 2023.

Starbucks is being constructed on a 1.25-acre parcel behind Walgreens just north of the High Street intersection.

There won’t be access for northbound traffic as plans call for a right-in, right-out entrance. A secondary access would be through Walgreens’ parking lot.

Amp House Brewing

Business partners Ryan Harper and Greg Snow have finished with the plans for their veteran-owned craft brewery, Amp House Brewing, on Maple Avenue, and have half the money needed to break ground on the project.

But they’re asking the public for help in exchange for some Amp House perks as “the economy has not helped our cause,” said Harper.

Harper and Snow have launched a Kickstarter campaign to help raise $50,000. Harper said this is “where people can show support in exchange for future merchandise and fun experiences at the brewery.”

Backers could get their name on a Wall of Donors to be “displayed eternally” at the brew house. At some of the higher donor levels, they could receive one of three types of swag merch bundles, which are based on the donation.

For information on Amp House Brewing and the Kickstarter campaign, visit bit.ly/AmpHouseKickstarter.

Third Eye Brewing

Third Eye Brewing co-owner Tom Collins said the project is still on track to open sometime in the spring, and “we are currently working through the construction plans and details.”

In May, the city of Hamilton announced the expansion plans of Third Eye Brewing, which is based in Sharonville, to expand into the old Pepsi Bottling Plant at 850 S. Erie Boulevard.

The façade has been moved from the front of the building, leaving the iconic arc roof of the front of the building. Collins said while there isn’t a specific date at this point for opening, he and his co-owner Tom Schaefer, want to open “as soon as absolutely possible.”

Nicc and Norm’s Sidecar Bar

Nicc and Norm’s Sidecar Bar will be Nicc Meece’s second establishment, and she wants it to be an upscale, speakeasy/prohibition-style bar and restaurant at 221 S. B St.

She said they plan to open in the spring of next year, but there’s a lot more work to do, including the construction of an addition behind the 19th century building. The slab has been poured, and work should begin this week.

Once the addition goes up, support beams need to be installed, and electrical and plumbing work needs to be addressed.

Meece owns Nicc and Norm’s Tavern, 1483 Millville Ave, and the Norm is a tribute to her dad, Norm Mize, who died a couple of years ago.

The 513 Hamilton

Brothers Vince and Jake Jolivette and their cousin Jay Davis are set to open their second Cincinnati-themed bar in 2023.

The trio of Butler County natives opened The 513 in the North Hollywood Arts District in California in 2021, and their buildings at the corner of Main and North D streets is under construction. Davis said the project seems to be trending to an opening in 2023. Davis said he planned to meet with the general contractor on Saturday, which was after the Journal-News deadline for this story.

Davis had previously told the Journal-News that opening a bar in their hometown of Hamilton “was always our goal” and only started The 513 in Los Angeles because all three were already out there.

