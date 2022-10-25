Middletown native Kyle Schwarber back in World Series with second team

“He’s all about winning and he brings people with that same mindset,” Kerns said. “He has the ability to influence people to the next level.”

Before this season, Schwarber signed a $79 million, four-year deal with the Phillies. At the time he told the Philadelphia media: “I’m in the business of winning baseball games.”

This season he hit .218 with a National League leading 46 homers and 94 runs batted in, then added three homers and four RBI during the postseason.

Rodney Muterspaw, Middletown’s former police chief, worked with Schwarber’s father, Greg, another former Middletown police chief. The first time Muterspaw saw Kyle he was being held by his father on a beach in Jacksonville, Fla. during a softball tournament.

Years later, Kyle sometimes went to work with his father in the police department. The size of his bank account hasn’t changed Schwarber, said Muterspaw, a first-year City Council member.

“He’s a humble kid even though he has every reason not to be since he’s a super star,” Muterspaw said. “He doesn’t take fame for granted. He’s grounded. It’s cool to see anybody from Middletown succeeding nationally.”

Middletown City Manager Paul Lolli called Schwarber “an outstanding representative of Middletown and a strong role-model for the younger generation. He embodies the values upon which Middletown was built.”

Schwarber and his wife, Paige, became first-time parents this year when their son, Kade, was born two days after Schwarber signed the monster deal with the Phillies.

Now he’s four wins from adding two-time World Series champion to his resume.

HOW TO WATCH

WHAT: 2022 World Series between Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies

WHEN: Game 1: Phillies at Astros, Friday; Game 2: Phillies at Astros, Saturday; Game 3: Astros at Phillies, Monday; Game 4: Astros at Phillies, Nov. 1; Game 5 (if necessary): Astros at Phillies, Nov. 2; Game 6 (if necessary): Phillies at Astros, Nov. 4; Game 7 (if necessary): Phillies at Astros, Nov. 5.

TV: Fox