State champion Lakota West softball team ranked No. 20 nationally by MaxPreps

The team made their sixth Division I state softball tournament appearance in program history this spring. This was also their second state final appearance, with the Firebirds earning state runner-ups in 2018.

Coach Keith Castner said the team is gathering for a dinner at a nearby restaurant Tuesday night and he’s looking forward to sharing the national ranking update.

“The Lakota West softball family — we’re a family and we really help each other out,” Castner said after the state final. “Most importantly it’s about these girls. I really mean that. Because these are the girls that get up there and do every single play. I can’t thank them enough to give me the opportunity to coach them.”