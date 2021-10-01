Hamilton’s Cunningham sisters appear on ‘The Voice’ and more: 5 uplifting Butler County stories this week

Macie and Marie Cunningham, a duo that has performed for years in and around Hamilton were sought by both Clarkson and Springfield native John Legend. In an upset that surprised even Clarkson, the Hamilton girls chose her.

Before the sisters’ performance, they tearfully shared their story about how they sometimes felt excluded from groups, both Black and white, because they are biracial, daughters of a red-headed mother and an albino father.

READ THE FULL STORY

Fairfield man walks 21.5 miles to Great American Ball Park, raises $12K for Joe Nuxhall Miracle League

Caption Ben Otto and his wife, Laura, celebrate his walk from their Fairfield home to Great American Ball Park Friday night. He walked 21.5 miles and raised nearly $12,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League. They posed in front of Nuxhall's statue. SUBMITTED PHOTO

A Fairfield man raised nearly $12,000 in pledges for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League after he walked from his home to Great American Ball Park Friday.

Ben Otto left his home at 7 a.m. Friday and made the 21.5-mile walk to the stadium.

When he arrived at the stadium, he posed with his wife, Laura, in front of the Nuxhall stadium outside the park.

READ THE FULL STORY

Hamilton wood shop to be home to expanding laser works business run by police lieutenant and wife

Caption Kelly and Brian Robinson have bought The Little Woodshop on Main and are expanding there Main High Laserworks business to the location. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Brian and Kelly Robinson stay busy creating unique items customized with lasers in the basement of their historic Rossville home. But they will soon move “the laser lair” to a renovated Main Street store front.

Kelly, a retired cargo plane pilot, and Brian, a Hamilton Police Department lieutenant, tapped into their creative side to form High Main Laserworks months ago. Now the plan is to move to the former Little Wood Shop on Main building.

The structure, built in 1924, is a recognizable building near the intersection of Main and Eaton/Millville avenues that was home to a master wood worker, Seldon D. Brown, until his unexpected death in December. The Robinsons bought the building in August.

READ THE FULL STORY

Middie Way Baseball ‘off to an incredible start’ after hundreds of kids attend five free camps

Caption Hundreds of children attended the five Middie Way Baseball camps this year. The last camp was held Saturday at Lefferson Park. Middletown will start a Little League program in 2022. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

A Middletown pastor met several Hamilton West Side Little League All-Star players, parents and coaches Saturday night at Great American Ball Park when the team was honored for finishing second in the Little League World Series.

Pastor Lamar Ferrell from Berachah Church dreams that one day a team from Middletown will play in the Little League World Series, but that’s years away since the city has no youth baseball program.

Middletown took a major step this summer to resurrecting baseball when five free Middie Way Baseball Camps were held at Lefferson Park. The last camp was Saturday and it attracted more than 100 kids who received instruction from local players, coaches and volunteers.

READ THE FULL STORY

Badin students build access for homebound military veteran

Caption More than a half-dozen seniors from Hamilton's Badin High School spent most of Monday building a wheelchair ramp at the home of a Fairfield military veteran. The teen's community service project, which was coordinated through "Operation Ramp It Up," out of Liberty Twp., is one of the latest examples of the Catholic school's student program of philanthropy. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News)

Some area high school seniors volunteered Monday to help an elderly, disabled military veteran by building a wheelchair ramp to free him from being homebound.

The Badin High School teens had earlier started a GoFundMe page and raised more than $2,500 to pay for the ramp they assembled — with help from adult supervisors from the local “Operation Ramp It Up” charitable organization.

More than a half dozen Badin students worked for hours at U.S. Army veteran Robert Netherland’s Fairfield home installing the aluminum walkway that will allow him easier access to and from his house.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Fairfield elementary school hopes to find bone marrow donor for beloved principal

Caption Fairfield West Elementary School principal Missy Muller has myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS, a rare condition in which the body doesn’t produce enough healthy blood cells. WCPO

It’s normal for Fairfield West Elementary School Principal Missy Muller to get stopped for a hug in the halls of her school, but it’s happening a little more often this week.

Muller has myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS, a rare condition in which the body doesn’t produce enough healthy blood cells. MDS can become leukemia if left untreated, and Muller needs to find a bone marrow match to improve her odds.

“Last week was a little tough, because the kids found out,” she said Wednesday. “So then, they’re all hugging me.”

READ THE FULL STORY