Fairfield man walks 21.5 miles to Great American Ball Park, raises $12K for Joe Nuxhall Miracle League

A Fairfield man raised nearly $12,000 in pledges for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League after he walked from his home to Great American Ball Park Friday.
Ben Otto left his home at 7 a.m. Friday and made the 21.5-mile walk to the stadium.
When he arrived at the stadium, he posed with his wife, Laura, in front of the Nuxhall stadium outside the park.
The 1995 Fairfield High School graduate and finance analyst at GE Aviation called the support from his family and friends “amazing.”
He wanted to raise $1,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields in Fairfield, a comprehensive family sports facility for children and adults with disabilities located about one mile from his home. He figured he’d have to “scratch and crawl” to reach his goal.
By Friday morning, more than $7,000 had been raised and donations continued through the weekend.
“Blown away by the response,” he said.