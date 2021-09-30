Middie Way Baseball ‘off to an incredible start’ after hundreds of kids attend five free camps

Ailyn Palmer, a bilingual specialist for the Middletown City School District, never understood why she had to drive her three sons, Nathan, Dylan and Evan, out of the city to play baseball.

“Why doesn’t such a big city have baseball?” she said.

Her two youngest sons attended the Middie Way camps and they’re looking forward to playing baseball in Middletown in 2022.

“It was great,” she said of the camp. “They did a fantastic job.”

Palmer said she will talk to other parents in the city, especially those in the Hispanic community, about signing up their children.

Ferrell said the camps were blessed to have the support of numerous volunteer instructors.

“They saw what baseball was in the past, how it died,” he said. “They want to give back to it.”

Middletown native Kyle Schwarber was scheduled to attend the final camp, but he was traded from Washington to Boston during the season. The Reds played Washington on Saturday night in Cincinnati. Ferrell said Schwarber will be in Middletown this winter and plans to help with a camp.

The Reds Community Fund donated 100 tickets so children and their families could attend Saturday’s game. Ferrell and his son, Luke, delivered the game ball on Middletown Night.

Middletown gave the organization a $10,000 grant to purchase equipment and the Middletown Division of Fire is donating about $15,000, the proceeds from its golf tournament, Ferrell said.

The camps also were sponsored by Premier Health, the school district, Berachah, Reds Community Fund and the Jug.

Caption Hundreds of children attended the five Middie Way Baseball camps this year. The last camp was held Saturday at Lefferson Park. Middletown will start a Little League program in 2022. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

