Hamilton wood shop to be home to expanding laser works business run by police lieutenant and wife

“We are preserving pieces of history,” she said.

Brian said their historic home is one that first caught his eye when he began patrolling Hamilton streets 25 years ago. And the wood shop has been a city landmark with its colorful tile entrance.

The Robinsons began using the laser machine to etch and engrave items for unique gifts, but it didn’t become a business until they honed their skills. Now they have now outgrown the basement space.

“I don’t think we ever expected to stay in the basement, but we wanted to learn the machine and learn to do things well first and really embrace it,” Kelly said.

They are now making and personalizing pieces for a range of gifts and keepsakes, including one-of-a kind cutting boards, bourbon barrel signs, tumblers, pens, journals, stones, drink glasses and even an urn for a beloved pet.

The remodel of the Main Street location is ongoing, and the Robinsons are hopeful to be in the new location this year with plans for a storefront and a workshop.

Some of Brown’s tools were kept and will be part of Laser Works. The Robinsons view their business and a good marriage between the old and new.

“People refer to it as the personalization business. It is not so much that,” Brian said. “We refer to it as an emotionalization business. We take that common product or item and we add emotional value to it. It is unique to that person.”