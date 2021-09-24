Hamilton celebrates West Side players, Fairfield man featured on Food Network and more: 5 uplifting Butler County stories this week

Here’s a look at five positive Butler County stories that were in the news this week:
Hamilton celebrates West Side players with days of their own
With COVID-19 protocols in place, it was the West Side Little League players who took the field in the seats usually occupied by Hamilton City Council. Each player will be honored with a day of his own, after playing on the first Ohio team ever to play in the Little League World Series title game.
While the players were being honored, it seemed that Mayor Pat Moeller and other members of the council were even more thrilled than the kids to be shaking hands and saying hello to the city’s other VIPs, who added joy and fame to the city this summer. Each member of City Council took turns announcing which player would be honored on which day, and presented them their official proclamation.
Also, the players were shown signs that will be installed at highway entries to the city celebrating their accomplishments.
McCrabb: Family-owned insurance agency spans four generations, 100 years in Middletown
Vernon Moon and George Adrion had no idea the insurance agency they started in 1921 would be in business in 2021 like a person who plants a seed never envisions the shade it will provide.
But 100 years after Moon & Adrion Insurance Agency was founded, it continues serving thousands of clients from its office on North Breiel Boulevard in Middletown. While technology has changed rates from being stored on hand-written, 3-by-5-inch index cards to computers, the one constant has been a member of the Moon family.
Vernon Moon’s son, grandson and great-grandson all have worked for the insurance agency.
Fairfield pumpkin carver featured on Season 2 of Food Network’s ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’
Credit: Provided
William Wilson’s first pumpkin carving competition was several years ago at the Columbus Zoo.
His friend, Jonathon Michael, encouraged him to enter that competition and the Fairfield resident took second place. It was his first competition, and he “got some notice,” Wilson said.
After that, he got regular gigs, being booked as a professional.
New popcorn business offers 45 flavors, including birthday cake, maple bacon
Credit: Nick Graham
Christopher Nelson finally listened to his wife.
Marie Nelson ran a hair and beauty supply booth at Traders World Flea Market in Monroe and told her husband, a self-proclaimed “popcorn connoisseur,” he should open a popcorn booth.
The more she asked, the more he told her no.
Wildfire shop in Hamilton expanding to add more home furnishings
Credit: Nick Graham
Sarah Dankhoff’s shop that sells comfort items and gifts on High Street in Hamilton has been so popular she’s opening a related store in coming months two blocks away to sell larger items, such as accent furniture and lighting.
Her original location, at 226 High St., is called Wildfire Hygge Goods.
Hygge is a Danish word that’s pronounced HEW-gah, Dankhoff said:
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Local reporter writes new book about Joe Nuxhall from 21 years of stories and conversations
Credit: Provided
A new book about Joe Nuxhall is now available, and includes 21 years of stories and conversations with the Old Lefthander.
“Joe Nuxhall: The Old Lefthander & Me” by John Kiesewetter also includes discussions with notable Cincinnati Reds players and Marty Brennaman, the man who probably knew Nuxhall the best, besides Nuxy’s wife, Donzetta — and she’s in the book, too, as are his sons, Kim and Phil.
“Whenever I interviewed him ... I would always record it. And when I talked to him, I’d always get him to tell one of these stories or two I’d always loved to hear,” said Kiesewetter.