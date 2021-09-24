Hamilton celebrates West Side players, Fairfield man featured on Food Network and more: 5 uplifting Butler County stories this week

While the players were being honored, it seemed that Mayor Pat Moeller and other members of the council were even more thrilled than the kids to be shaking hands and saying hello to the city’s other VIPs, who added joy and fame to the city this summer. Each member of City Council took turns announcing which player would be honored on which day, and presented them their official proclamation.

Also, the players were shown signs that will be installed at highway entries to the city celebrating their accomplishments.

READ THE FULL STORY

McCrabb: Family-owned insurance agency spans four generations, 100 years in Middletown

Caption Moon & Adrion Insurance Agency in Middletown is celebrating 100 years in business. From left: Craig Moon, Tal Moon, Kyle Kilburn, Katy Canter-Davis and Bryan Canter. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

Vernon Moon and George Adrion had no idea the insurance agency they started in 1921 would be in business in 2021 like a person who plants a seed never envisions the shade it will provide.

But 100 years after Moon & Adrion Insurance Agency was founded, it continues serving thousands of clients from its office on North Breiel Boulevard in Middletown. While technology has changed rates from being stored on hand-written, 3-by-5-inch index cards to computers, the one constant has been a member of the Moon family.

Vernon Moon’s son, grandson and great-grandson all have worked for the insurance agency.

READ THE FULL STORY

Fairfield pumpkin carver featured on Season 2 of Food Network’s ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’

Caption Fairfield resident William Wilson will be one of seven carvers on Season 2 of Food Network's "Outrageous Pumpkins," which premieres on Oct. 3. PROVIDED Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

William Wilson’s first pumpkin carving competition was several years ago at the Columbus Zoo.

His friend, Jonathon Michael, encouraged him to enter that competition and the Fairfield resident took second place. It was his first competition, and he “got some notice,” Wilson said.

After that, he got regular gigs, being booked as a professional.

READ THE FULL STORY

New popcorn business offers 45 flavors, including birthday cake, maple bacon

Caption Nelson's Popcorn Land has opened on Pleasant Avenue in Fairfield with over forty varieties of popcorn and pretzels available to try before you buy. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Christopher Nelson finally listened to his wife.

Marie Nelson ran a hair and beauty supply booth at Traders World Flea Market in Monroe and told her husband, a self-proclaimed “popcorn connoisseur,” he should open a popcorn booth.

The more she asked, the more he told her no.

READ THE FULL STORY

Wildfire shop in Hamilton expanding to add more home furnishings

Caption Sarah Dankhoff, owner of Wildfire Hygge Goods, stands in her shop Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 on High Street in Hamilton. The shop has been in operation for two years and they have recently purchased a building on N. 2nd Street they are renovating to expand the business. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Sarah Dankhoff’s shop that sells comfort items and gifts on High Street in Hamilton has been so popular she’s opening a related store in coming months two blocks away to sell larger items, such as accent furniture and lighting.

Her original location, at 226 High St., is called Wildfire Hygge Goods.

Hygge is a Danish word that’s pronounced HEW-gah, Dankhoff said:

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Local reporter writes new book about Joe Nuxhall from 21 years of stories and conversations

Caption The cover of John Kiesewetter's book, "Joe Nuxhall: The Old Lefthander & Me," was designed by syndicated comic strip cartoonist and Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Jim Borgman. PROVIDED Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

A new book about Joe Nuxhall is now available, and includes 21 years of stories and conversations with the Old Lefthander.

“Joe Nuxhall: The Old Lefthander & Me” by John Kiesewetter also includes discussions with notable Cincinnati Reds players and Marty Brennaman, the man who probably knew Nuxhall the best, besides Nuxy’s wife, Donzetta — and she’s in the book, too, as are his sons, Kim and Phil.

“Whenever I interviewed him ... I would always record it. And when I talked to him, I’d always get him to tell one of these stories or two I’d always loved to hear,” said Kiesewetter.

READ THE FULL STORY