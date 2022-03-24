Hamilton set to make $250K loan for ‘strategic property’ purchase, downtown parking

“As the primary arterial through Hamilton, any small changes we can to help that I know the residents will appreciate,” he said.

Vanderhorst said the city, the CIC, and the Consortium for Ongoing Reinvestment Efforts (CORE) “seem to be looking for opportunities as they come up and the energy is showing with the ongoing progress of development.”

City Council ok’d a loan to the CIC $300,000 in early December to purchase the former Second National Bank building at 219 High Street. The Journal-News reported in December the city administration suggested possible uses for the former bank building, including, but not limited to, hotels, condominiums, and office spaces.

The most recent investment project is the CIC’s recommendation that City Council provides a $20,000 forgivable loan to Luke’s Custom Cakes. The funds would be through the Commercial Revolving Loan Fund and City Council was expected to vote Wednesday night ― after the Journal-News deadline ― on the loan, which has been supported by the city’s administration.