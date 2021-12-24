New possibilities for Hamilton’s Second National Bank building

US Bank had an online auction to sell the building, and the city was the winning bidder. City officials were hoping a developer would purchase it and create a new use for it. In recent years Hamilton city government has bought significant buildings, particularly along the business corridor along High and Main Streets and sold them to developers at low costs in exchange for significant investments to return the properties to productive use.

Economic Development Specialist Stacey Dietrich Dudas has said the city likely will request from developers interested in reactivating the building. In exchange for the low price, Hamilton likely would expect the developer to invest several million dollars in the project, City Manager Joshua Smith recently told members of City Council.

Caption The historic Second National Bank building on High Street in Hamilton was occupied by US Bank until recently. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Caption The historic Second National Bank building on High Street in Hamilton was occupied by US Bank until recently. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Smith recommended City Council provide a $300,000 grant to the CIC to pay for the purchase. The city plans to request proposals from developers and offer it to one of them.

OTHER TRANSACTIONS

DOWNTOWN LIVING