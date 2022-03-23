City may give money to bakery seeking to grow business, add jobs

Once the job requirements are filled, Luke’s Custom Cakes will have six full-time and 10 part-time employees.

Heizer said filling those job requirements is likely to happen sooner rather than later because he’s having to turn down orders because of the lack of skilled decorators. The expansion has provided Luke’s Custom Cakes the capacity to produce more cakes and cupcakes, but he said “it’s just a matter of decorating those products.” He said a skilled decorator is one of the hardest positions to fill.

Heizer is in the process of interviewing decorators and already hired one this week.

Gunderson said the Hamilton CIC reviewed the business and “saw this as a great mix for the (High Street) corridor.”

“We’re looking for that mix of retail businesses that will increase the walkability, that will get people curious enough to get out of their car and going up and down (High Street),” he said. “He’s a very talented young guy and they make a very good product.”

Luke’s Custom Cakes are open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. They are closed Sundays and Mondays.