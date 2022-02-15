Lane Libraries center has teen space, VR, 3D-printers and more for public use

Programming is available on a regular basis, including book clubs, for example. One new offering this quarter is “Sketch It!” There is also a “Snow Days Series” offered this winter. One upcoming “Snow Days Series” program includes the “Light Up Snowman Vase,” which will be held on Wed., Feb. 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thur., Feb 17, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (This is the same course, offered at two different times). Participants will learn how to code Arduino microcontrollers to make light-up, LED eyes for a 3D printed snowman vase. Those who can’t make it in person can also check out the video of this tutorial on Facebook and YouTube, which will be posted on Thur., Feb. 24 at 2 p.m.

“The Light Up Snowman Vase is a class that teaches you how to use multiple types of technology and equipment that is available at the Tech Center,” Mancuso said.

Computer Tutor Service is another a popular offering. The Community Technology Center provides individualized assistance on computer basics, downloading library books, using the laser cutter, 3D printing and more. Call or email techcenter@lanepl.org to schedule a one-hour appointment.

The staff is also available to answer questions about eReaders, tablets, computers, software, 3D printing and other technologies.

Additional amenities include a new, dedicated teen space, an audiovisual lab, and a new Virtual Reality (VR) set up.

“This is a unique experience that you can’t get anywhere else, and it’s unlike a regular library. We don’t have books and collections here, we have technology,” Mancuso said,

Parking is free at all metered spots after 5 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends. Before 5 p.m. on weekdays, there is metered parking on High Street, a metered parking lot located next to the Community Technology Center and at the McDulin parking garage, which is free for the first two hours and $.75 cents per hour for each hour after that.

Lane Libraries Community Technology Center

Hours: Mon. through Thurs. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Sundays

Contact: To contact the Community Technology Center, email techcenter@lanepl.org or call (513) 785-2727

More info: www.lanepl.org/tech-center

Note: There is a minimal cost for some of the materials/printing, but most of the offerings are available at no charge