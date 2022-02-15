Lane Libraries center has teen space, VR, 3D-printers and more for public use

The Lane Libraries Community Technology Center, located at 228 Court St. in Hamilton, offers community members a high-tech collaborative space to work, play and create.
“It’s a wonderful space full of really cool maker equipment and user experiences. There is also programming at the Community Technology Center,” said Carrie Mancuso, public relations manager at The Lane Libraries.
The Community Technology Center is equipped with public-use computers (both PC and Mac), a Makerspace, high-end software, a VR headset, 3D printers, a Glowforge laser cutter, Wi-Fi, and much more. The new location is a 5,500 square-foot facility, doubling the size of the Tech Center.
“When we expanded, we were able to create a dedicated classroom space for classes, because we would hold classes in the computer lab, and our computer lab was very popular, so people were there to use computers all day, and we would have to block the room off at certain times to do classes. Now, we have the opportunity to serve both, people who want to use the computers and those who want to receive instruction for a particular class,” Mancuso said.
The Community Technology Center offers free classes, workshops and special events on an on-going, regular basis including computer classes for users of all levels, advanced computer troubleshooting for more complicated issues, resume writing and job seeking resources, tech/STEM classes and resources for kids and teens and Minecraft events as well as one-on-one help using Lane’s online resources. The classes, workshops and special events are free, but some require advance registration.
Programming is available on a regular basis, including book clubs, for example. One new offering this quarter is “Sketch It!” There is also a “Snow Days Series” offered this winter. One upcoming “Snow Days Series” program includes the “Light Up Snowman Vase,” which will be held on Wed., Feb. 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thur., Feb 17, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (This is the same course, offered at two different times). Participants will learn how to code Arduino microcontrollers to make light-up, LED eyes for a 3D printed snowman vase. Those who can’t make it in person can also check out the video of this tutorial on Facebook and YouTube, which will be posted on Thur., Feb. 24 at 2 p.m.
“The Light Up Snowman Vase is a class that teaches you how to use multiple types of technology and equipment that is available at the Tech Center,” Mancuso said.
Computer Tutor Service is another a popular offering. The Community Technology Center provides individualized assistance on computer basics, downloading library books, using the laser cutter, 3D printing and more. Call or email techcenter@lanepl.org to schedule a one-hour appointment.
The staff is also available to answer questions about eReaders, tablets, computers, software, 3D printing and other technologies.
Additional amenities include a new, dedicated teen space, an audiovisual lab, and a new Virtual Reality (VR) set up.
“This is a unique experience that you can’t get anywhere else, and it’s unlike a regular library. We don’t have books and collections here, we have technology,” Mancuso said,
Parking is free at all metered spots after 5 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends. Before 5 p.m. on weekdays, there is metered parking on High Street, a metered parking lot located next to the Community Technology Center and at the McDulin parking garage, which is free for the first two hours and $.75 cents per hour for each hour after that.
Lane Libraries Community Technology Center
Hours: Mon. through Thurs. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Sundays
Contact: To contact the Community Technology Center, email techcenter@lanepl.org or call (513) 785-2727
More info: www.lanepl.org/tech-center
Note: There is a minimal cost for some of the materials/printing, but most of the offerings are available at no charge
