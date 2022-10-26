3 shot, 1 dead in Hamilton shooting

A 911 caller had followed Jones from Hamilton to Morris Road in Fairfield Twp. Officers responded, but Jones fled into a tree line. Before Jones fled, Fairfield Twp. Police Chief Robert Chabali said the suspect displayed a firearm and pointed it at police officers.

Jones emerged on Tara Brooke Court, where he was confronted by two Hamilton police officers. Jones was taken into custody after both officers fired shots at Jones, who later died from his wounds at the hospital.

On Oct. 11, a woman found dead inside a home in the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue in Hamilton was stabbed to death, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Rachelle Brewsaugh, of 1270 Parrish Ave., was on the floor when officers arrived at the home around noon that day. The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Hamilton police.

Staff Writer Michael Pitman contributed to this report.