Hamilton police investigating incident on Rockford Drive

The Hamilton police are at a home on Rockford Drive today investigating an incident. No details have been released.
The police have been at the home on the portion between Millville Avenue and Smalley Boulevard since before noon. The home’s front yard is blocked off with crime scene tape.
Several neighbors are standing near the property and police are talking to people there.
This story will be updated when more information is known.
In Other News
1
Hamilton to move quicker to fix water main break issue on residential...
2
Local art exhibits feature photography work involving nature...
3
54 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
4
Ex-wife of Pike County murder trial defendant’s brother testifies about...
5
Coroner IDs man killed in West Chester shooting
About the Author