Two men shot, killed on Saturday night in Butler County identified

Jones immediately fled the scene in the heavily damaged vehicle with flat tires, but not before he allegedly shot Printup after he exited the silver Ford Focus. Printup died at the scene of the accident.

The crash was reported at 7:02 p.m. Saturday, and officers were dispatched to the accident scene on Fairgrove Avenue a minute later and arrived within five minutes from the 911 call. They cleared the Fairgrove accident scene after about an hour.

There were multiple calls to 911, but one of the 911 callers had followed Jones’ vehicle, which traveled into Fairfield Twp. The caller, in a pickup truck, said Jones’ car was losing parts as he drove.

The vehicle pulled onto Morris Road, and the caller in the pickup truck described Jones as wearing a leopard print shirt and was “running in between houses.”

Fairfield Twp. officers responded to Morris Road but Jones ran into a treeline. Multiple agencies assisted in the search, and the suspect was located by two Hamilton Police officers in the 6400 block of Tara Brooke Court in Fairfield Twp. just after 8 p.m.

The suspect was confronted by the officers and pulled a gun on them. The officers were prompted to discharge their firearms and the suspect was shot, police said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the officer-involved shooting and Bowling and Leisinger have been placed on administrative leave per Hamilton’s department policy. Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said he would present the officer-involved shooting to the grand jury, which is something he does with any officer-involved shooting, after BCI completes its investigation.

Autopsies of the two people were scheduled for Monday. Identities had not been released late Monday afternoon by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit previously told the Journal-News there are multiple investigations underway involving both incidents, and there are no additional suspects are connected to the Fairgrove shooting.

“It is still very early, and there’s a lot of work left to do, “the chief said. “From what I have seen, the officers followed their training, used good tactics, and acted to keep a very dangerous suspect from hurting anyone else.”