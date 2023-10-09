Hamilton man in 23-mile police chase may face more charges

A Hamilton man who police say led them on a 23-mile chase last week in Butler County is facing more charges with some now being considered by a grand jury.

Jordan Lee Long, 31, is charged with two counts of felonious assault for allegedly trying to ram a two-deputy cruiser on Oct. 1 that started in West Chester Twp., ended with a wrecked vehicle in Middletown and then a manhunt on foot, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Long, who is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $110,000 bond, waived his right to a preliminary hearing during an Area II Court hearing on the felonious assault charges and the case was automatically set to a grand jury.

The traffic charges against Long, including fleeing and eluding, slow speed, marked lanes and one-way traffic violation, stoplight violations and a misdemeanor drug charge are all scheduled for a hearing Tuesday in area court.

According to the BCSO, the chase began when a deputy observed Long on southbound Interstate 75 in a red convertible traveling “well under” the speed limit and unable to stay in a lane of travel, the report states. The vehicle was pulled over on I-75 near Cincinnati-Dayton Road. Long complied, giving the deputy identification, but no proof of insurance.

When the deputy ran the driver’s license, it turned up multiple warrants for Long in Warren County and in Fairfield for felony drug possession.

When asked to step out of the car, Long put the car in drive and fled, taking the south exit onto Cincinnati-Dayton Road with the deputy in pursuit, deputies said.

The chase continued on to Tylersville Road, then back on to northbound I-75, continuing toward Middletown with another BCSO cruiser joining the pursuit.

According to deputies, Long attempted to ram a cruiser, then exited onto Ohio 122. The pursuit, with Middletown police and the Ohio Highway patrol cruisers joining, ran through portions of Middletown’s East End, including Towne Boulevard, South Dixie Highway, Bavarian Street, Arcadia Drive, Rosedale Road and Marshall Road and Moore Drive.

Officers attempted a rolling roadblock, but Long traveled through a business lot at 4701 Central Ave. continuing until he reached South Dixie. Long made a right-hand turn onto Dixie and began to travel south, approaching the intersection of Pendleton Circle.

Deputies attempted to deploy Stop Sticks, but Long avoided them by turning into oncoming traffic, according to the report. Long eventually turned onto Boylston Street, circled through the neighborhood, turned back onto Ohio 122 traveling the wrong way, then back onto South Dixie Highway, traveling north, according to the report.

Long jumped from the car while it was still in drive when it was blocked by a chain at a business in the 3700 block of South Dixie Highway.

Deputies using a drone and a K-9 unit searched for several hours, but did not find the suspect.

He was eventually located on the night of Oct. 1in the back seat of a vehicle covered with a pile of clothes at a gas station at 1090 Millville Ave. in Hamilton, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Capt. Rick Bucheit.

Hypodermic syringes were located in the vehicle, according to deputies.