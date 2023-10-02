Hamilton man charged in Middletown woman’s death declared competent for trial

A Hamilton man has been declared competent to stand trial for the alleged kidnapping and slaying of a woman found dead last March in a Middletown car lot.

Darnell Dollar, 34, with a last known address of Gordon Smith Boulevard in Hamilton, was indicted in April for murder and kidnapping in the case of 61-year-old Constance “Connie” Reddix’s death.

Explore Man charged with murder of woman found dead in vehicle in Middletown

In May, defense attorney Billy Guinigundo filed a motion in Butler County Common Pleas Court to have Dollar evaluated for competency. Following two forensic evaluations, Dollar was declared competent last week by Judge Jennifer McElfresh.

“The court, being fully advised in the premises, finds the defendant is capable of understanding the nature and objective of the proceedings against him and presently assisting in his defense and the defendant is, therefore, competent for the purposes of standing trial ...,” McElfresh wrote in the ruling.

Dollar, who is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond, is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 26 for a pre-trial hearing, where a trial date will likely be set.

On March 14, Reddix was discovered by police in a SUV near Hanover Avenue and South Verity Parkway, but the assault apparently began the night before, according to police and 911 callers. Police said she was found dead inside the vehicle in the parking lot of Mid-Western Auto Sales on South Verity Parkway.

Records indicate she was first assaulted behind the former Cincinnati State building in downtown Middletown.

Middletown detectives say Dollar confessed to the homicide in an interview with detectives.

Dollar has a previous conviction for two counts of felonious assault involving two women and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2011.