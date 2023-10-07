19 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Amy M. Adams, 2009 Williams St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Carlas Hensley, 940 Milliken St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Joshua Jay Burnett, 2924 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of menacing by stalking.

Kevyn Leonardo Lopez-Ventura, 610 Walnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lewis Patterson, 2262 Noble Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Jeremiah Schmidt, 143 Gordon Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of harassment with bodily substance, assault, and resisting arrest.

Timothy A. Collie, 3503 Glenco St., Middletown; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Johnna Marie Fitch, 824 Greenwood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Tyler Alexander Tarver, 5472 Creekside Meadows, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Daniel Cole Retherford Pike, 200 Park Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of marijuana, and having weapons while under disability.

Juan S. Pinales, 2008 Howard Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of theft.

Scott Schulz, 3358 Cincinnati-Brookville Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Shannon Travis Lacey, 710 E. Arielle Court, Monroe; indicted on 11 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct), and nine counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Dominque E. Williams, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

James Hunter Friemoth, 5930 Pandora Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Gina Marie Fulcher, 5517 Stone Path Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Hayder Khalid Rustum, 1427 Barton Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, breaking and entering, theft, possessing criminal tools, contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Michael Scott Cates-Moss, 3226 N. Talbot Ave., Erlanger, Ky.; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; obstructing official business; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Gage Bryant Emmert, 200 Keith Ave., Trenton; indicted on one count of burglary.