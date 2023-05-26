Fugitive who fled to Mexico back in Butler County to stand trial on rape charges

A man indicted in 2018 for rape and several other sex charges for allegedly repeatedly assault a family member is back in the United States to stand trial.
Jorge Raymundo Gaspar, 55, formerly of Sharonville, was located by investigator Paul Newton from the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office last week in Mexico, according to county Prosecutor Michael Gmoser. Gaspar was transported with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service to Cincinnati early Friday and booked into the Butler County Jail.
In January 2018, Gaspar was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition. The alleged crimes took place in the portion of Sharonville located in Butler County and happened between August 2016 and February 2017.
Gmoser said Gaspar fled to his native Mexico before his arrest and arraignment, and has remained a fugitive.
In addition to the indicted charges, Gaspar is also being held on an ICE holder.
The case was assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Charles Pater, who is now retired.
A new judge and arraignment date had not yet been set on Friday afternoon.
About the Author