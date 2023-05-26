X

Fugitive who fled to Mexico back in Butler County to stand trial on rape charges

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

News
By
32 minutes ago

A man indicted in 2018 for rape and several other sex charges for allegedly repeatedly assault a family member is back in the United States to stand trial.

Jorge Raymundo Gaspar, 55, formerly of Sharonville, was located by investigator Paul Newton from the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office last week in Mexico, according to county Prosecutor Michael Gmoser. Gaspar was transported with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service to Cincinnati early Friday and booked into the Butler County Jail.

In January 2018, Gaspar was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition. The alleged crimes took place in the portion of Sharonville located in Butler County and happened between August 2016 and February 2017.

Gmoser said Gaspar fled to his native Mexico before his arrest and arraignment, and has remained a fugitive.

In addition to the indicted charges, Gaspar is also being held on an ICE holder.

The case was assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Charles Pater, who is now retired.

A new judge and arraignment date had not yet been set on Friday afternoon.

ExploreMiddletown mother charged with child endangering after toddler found outside wearing diaper

In Other News
1
Champaign County woman sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for...
2
Middletown mother charged with child endangering after toddler found...
3
More than 600 Fairfield Freshman School students raise money for the...
4
City updates Oxford State Road closures that begin next week
5
Column: Need for better mental health higher now than ever

About the Author

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top