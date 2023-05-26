Middletown mother charged with child endangering after toddler found outside wearing diaper

Middletown police posted a photo on social media of the boy found outside about 5:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 17th Avenue asking if anyone recognized the child. At about 8:15 a.m. the post was updated saying a parent had been found.

A doorbell camera captured the child on a porch and 911 was called. Officers found the child, who was nonverbal, outside in 50-degree weather, according to the report. They had no luck trying to find a parent in the neighborhood.