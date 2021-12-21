Dayton man indicted for allegedly exposing himself in Warren County libraries, court building

Joseph Cecil Jordan, 49, of Hochwalt Avenue in Dayton, was indicted Monday by a Warren County grand jury on five counts of felony public indecency and three counts of misdemeanor public indecency for alleged incidents in November.

According to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, on Nov. 16 and 17, Jordan exposed his genitals in two libraries in Franklin and Springboro and in Franklin Municipal Court “in a manner to be observed by members of the public, including minors.”