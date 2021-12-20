Lakota school closed today after threat received via social media

Bucheit said the threat was passed on to Deputy Doug Hale, school resource officer.

Because the threat was more specific, Bucheit said the district decided to error on the side of caution. Detectives are actively investigating.

The school, along with 21 other Lakota schools, are scheduled to end classes for winter break after Tuesday’s school day.

Lakota teachers are scheduled to attend a professional development day on Wednesday before starting their holiday break.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our first priority. Together with our law enforcement partners at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and West Chester Police Department, every threat is thoroughly investigated, no matter how big or small it may seem. Any safety concern should be reported to a school administrator, the police or through our anonymous safety tip line, 844-SAFEROH,” said Betsy Fuller, district communications director.

Detectives are actively investigating.

Staff Writer Michael C. Clark contributed to this report.