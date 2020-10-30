Dayton man accused in Warren County home invasion is bound over to grand jury

A Dayton man accused in a home invasion last week in Carlisle waived his preliminary hearing Friday and had his case bound over to a Warren County grand jury for further consideration.
Austin M. Miracle, 21, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies. He was arraigned on the charges in Franklin Municipal Court just hours after his Oct. 23 arrest.
Miracle remains housed in the Warren County Jail in Lebanon under a $250,000 bond, which was continued by Franklin Municipal Judge Ronald Ruppert.
Last week, Carlisle police Chief Will Rogers said police were called just after midnight Oct. 23 about a burglary in progress in the 400 block of Park Avenue. It was believed that three men who entered the house, but two of the men fled before police arrived, the chief said.
One of the suspects got an altercation that injured the resident, who was treated and released from Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.
“Fortunately, no one was hurt,” Rogers said. “It could have been a lot worse.”
Rogers said that investigators believe a shot was fired during the home invasion because a bullet hole was found on the exterior of the house. In addition, investigators found a handgun in the house that did not belong to the resident.
“We’re still working on it,” Rogers said. “However, the person (Miracle) has been less than cooperative.”
Police and Warren County Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate the case and are searching for the other two suspects.