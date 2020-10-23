Resident injured in Warren County home invasion, police still searching for 2 suspects

Carlisle police have one man detained in the Warren County Jail following an overnight home invasion.
Police Chief Will Rogers said Friday morning that police were called about 12:08 a.m. about a burglary in progress. Rogers said it is believed three men entered the home in the 400 block of Park Avenue just after midnight.
He said one of the suspects got into injured the resident in an altercation. The resident was taken to Atrium Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
Officers found one of the suspects in the home and took him into custody. Rogers said the suspect’s identity was being withheld as charges are pending. Charges are expected to be filed later on Friday.
Police are searching for the other two suspects, including the one who assaulted the resident, fled the residence before police arrived.
Rogers said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is are assisting in the ongoing investigation.