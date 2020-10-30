Middletown police identify suspect in multiple catalytic converter thefts

In recent weeks, police have developed information that a silver Nissan Xterra was used to commit a number of thefts. Police identified Christopher Lucarelli as the suspect.

Explore Man charged with murder for shooting death outside Middletown bar

A search warrant was executed at the 26-year-old’s residence on Wilbraham Road, and additional evidence was located implicating Lucarelli for the thefts of several catalytic converters, police said.