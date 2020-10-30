Man charged with murder for shooting death outside Middletown bar

John Sagas told officers he was Moneyham’s friend and had met him at the 513 Lounge.

“He (Sagas) stated that he was inside the bar when a group of people came in screaming that someone had been shot in the parking lot and he went outside and observed that it was his friend. He stated that his friend came there by himself and he just met him at the bar and stated that he was going to walk down the street and did not give a reason as to why,” according to the police report.

Detectives said a day after Moneyham’s homicide, they had a suspect.