BreakingNews
Brooke Skylar Richardson, convicted of abusing baby’s corpse, requests seal
journal-news logo
X

Brooke Skylar Richardson, convicted of abusing baby’s corpse, requests seal

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
Brooke Trial Richardson is sentenced after being convicted of abuse of a corpse.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Crime & Law
By
59 minutes ago

LEBANON ― Brooke Skylar Richardson, who was convicted by a Warren County jury of abusing her baby’s corpse, is requesting the judge seal the fifth-degree felony conviction.

The motion filed Friday by her attorney Charles M. Rittgers comes 19 months after Richardson was released early from probation by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Donald Oda II.

Richardson, now 23, was found guilty in September 2019 of abuse of a corpse following the death of her baby girl that she buried in the backyard of her parents’ Carlisle home. After a lengthy trial, she was sentenced to three years of community control.

Oda, who presided over the trial, released Richardson after only 14 months of her 36-month probation had been completed.

ExploreCarlisle woman convicted of abusing her baby’s corpse released early from probation
Combined ShapeCaption
Warren County Judge Donald Oda II released Brooke Skylar Richardson from her 3-years community control today, after 14 months. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Warren County Judge Donald Oda II released Brooke Skylar Richardson from her 3-years community control today, after 14 months. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Warren County Judge Donald Oda II released Brooke Skylar Richardson from her 3-years community control today, after 14 months. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

In the short motion requesting the seal, Rittgers said “there are no criminal proceedings currently pending against Ms. Richardson, and the interests of the defendant in having the official record of this case sealed outweigh the legitimate needs, if any, of the state in maintaining such records.”

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said, “we have received it and we will respond.”

Richardson, then an 18-year-old high school senior, gave birth to the baby in secret and buried her in the backyard. She was acquitted on charges of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangering after months of litigation and a trial that received national media coverage.

During the hearing to release Richardson from probation, Oda said there is a perception and a reality to this case, and the reality is Richardson was convicted of a low-level felony.

Combined ShapeCaption
Brooke Skylar Richardson, the Carlisle teen charged with aggravated murder for the death of her infant found buried in the back yard, appeared in Warren County Court with her defense attorney Charles M. Rittgers, for pretrial hearing, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 in Lebanon. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Brooke Skylar Richardson, the Carlisle teen charged with aggravated murder for the death of her infant found buried in the back yard, appeared in Warren County Court with her defense attorney Charles M. Rittgers, for pretrial hearing, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 in Lebanon. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Brooke Skylar Richardson, the Carlisle teen charged with aggravated murder for the death of her infant found buried in the back yard, appeared in Warren County Court with her defense attorney Charles M. Rittgers, for pretrial hearing, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 in Lebanon. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

“There is no reason for me to invest the time and resources of my probation department in supervising you,” Oda said. The judge said probation is not punishment, but “it is an opportunity to demonstrate why the stated prison term of 12 months in prison should not be imposed.”

To Richardson, Oda concluded, “There is nothing ... that leads me to believe you do not follow the rules or are going to commit any crimes in the future.”

In November 2020, Richardson’s attorney said she has a job, is in college and continues with mental health treatment. Richardson is working for her attorneys’ law firm, Rittgers and Rittgers, and Richardson intends to study law.

ExploreThis was well over-charged from the get-go’: Sides react to Brooke Skylar Richardson verdicts
Combined ShapeCaption
Brooke Skylar Richardson’s trial was scheduled to begin today in Warren County Common Pleas Court, but was cancelled last week as the 12th District Court of Appeals considers a ruling about medical records.

Brooke Skylar Richardson’s trial was scheduled to begin today in Warren County Common Pleas Court, but was cancelled last week as the 12th District Court of Appeals considers a ruling about medical records.

Combined ShapeCaption
Brooke Skylar Richardson’s trial was scheduled to begin today in Warren County Common Pleas Court, but was cancelled last week as the 12th District Court of Appeals considers a ruling about medical records.

TRIAL COVERAGE

Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6 | Day 7

‘There was no proof at all’: Juror describes Brooke Skylar Richardson verdict decision

‘Bring closure for Annabelle’: Richardson family to bury baby’s remains more than 2 years later

WATCH all videos from Brooke Skylar Richardson trial

Timeline: Events in the Carlisle buried baby case

Quotes: Key things said during the Richardson trial

The 28 people who testified over 6 days

In Other News
1
At least 92 people have had wrongful convictions overturned in Ohio...
2
Middletown man police say shot at kids leads them on chase, escapes
3
Springboro man victim of 2nd deadly weekend stabbing in Dayton...
4
Police agencies loosen tattoo policy in effort to recruit, retain...
5
Man who stole $700K from local pet shelter to be sentenced Monday

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top