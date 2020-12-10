Bond set for Hamilton man charged in 2016 fatal shooting of Fairfield HS senior

Bond was set Thursday afternoon at $650,000 for a Hamilton man charged in a 2016 shooting that killed a Fairfield High School senior.
Mychel King, 24, was arrested Tuesday after he was indicted for the death of Jaylon Knight, who was found dead on March 11, 2016, in a car on Charles Street, said Hamilton police Chief Craig Bucheit
King, of Williams Avenue, was indicted this week by a Butler County grand jury on charges including two counts of murder, one count of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and one count of probation violation.
Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth arraigned King in a crowded courtroom where he set the bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Jan. 7.
Knight was found in a vehicle in the 300 block of Charles Street. The vehicle was in front of a house, just short of striking the structure. Knight was slumped over the steering wheel with a large amount of blood inside the vehicle, police said at the time.
Last month, King pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court to aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.
He was given a sentence of intervention in lieu of conviction, meaning his sentence was stayed with demands that he follow the terms of the court including intensive supervision and drug and alcohol monitoring. If the intervention and other probation terms are successfully completed, the court could dismiss that case without a criminal conviction.
Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the homicide is believed to be a result of a drug deal that went bad.