Bond set for Hamilton man charged in 2016 fatal shooting of Fairfield HS senior

Knight was found in a vehicle in the 300 block of Charles Street. The vehicle was in front of a house, just short of striking the structure. Knight was slumped over the steering wheel with a large amount of blood inside the vehicle, police said at the time.

Last month, King pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court to aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

He was given a sentence of intervention in lieu of conviction, meaning his sentence was stayed with demands that he follow the terms of the court including intensive supervision and drug and alcohol monitoring. If the intervention and other probation terms are successfully completed, the court could dismiss that case without a criminal conviction.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the homicide is believed to be a result of a drug deal that went bad.