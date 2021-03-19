An eye-opening DeLorean, a new Hamilton restaurant and more: 5 uplifting Butler County stories to help you finish the week

That’s because all anyone wants to talk about when they see a DeLorean is the 1985 blockbuster, “Back to the Future,” when the car was converted into a time travel device by retrofitting it with a flux capacitor.

In the movie, the DeLorean required 1.21 gigawatts of power and needed to travel 88 miles per hour to initiate time travel.

John Bridges, 56, of Middletown, said the 1981 DeLorean he’s selling for his father doesn’t have a flux capacitor, but it still transfers people back in time.

Area man to receive high school diploma 60 years later

The Franklin Board of Education will be awarding a high school diploma to Arthur Greene Jr. who left school nearly 60 years ago during his senior year to help at his family's farm before being drafted into the Army and sent to Vietnam. Greene will be a member of Franklin High School's class of 2021 and will receive his diploma at the March 22 board meeting. ED RICHTER/STAFF

Nearly 60 years after his class graduated from Franklin High School, a Franklin veteran of the Vietnam era will receive his high school diploma later this month.

Arthur Greene Jr., 76, of Franklin Twp., was supposed to graduate with the class of 1963 at Franklin High School, but left school during his senior year to work on the family farm.

During the 1950s and early 1960s, it was not uncommon for teens to leave school to help out on the family farm and make up their classes at other times of the year, according to family friend Shawn Acrey.Acrey said before Greene could get back to school to complete his final three credits, he was drafted into the Army in December 1965 and eventually was sent to Vietnam where he saw combat.

20-year Lakota teacher called one of Ohio’s best at teaching about military and veterans

Tisha Menchhofer-Grote, an advance placement U.S. Government and Politics teacher at Lakota East High School, has won the top educator's award from among all American Legion Posts in Ohio. Menchofer-Grote, has taught all 20 years of her career at the Liberty Township high school. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

For first time, a Lakota teacher has won top honors from among hundreds of candidates for the American Legion Educator of the Year for the state of Ohio.

Tisha Menchhofer-Grote, a veteran instructor at Lakota East High School, was chosen from among 450 nominees from American Legion posts across the state, and she picked her award during the group’s annual convention in Columbus on Saturday.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said the Advanced Placement U.S. government and politics teacher, who is in her 20th year as an instructor, all of them at Lakota East.

Middletown Arts Center gearing up for spring exhibitions: What you’ll see

In the “Beneath The Gathering Sky” exhibition at the Middletown Arts Center, oil paintings by Kevin Muente portray facets of the human condition such as loss, doubt, wisdom, and faith. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Chad Schweitzer Credit: Chad Schweitzer

The latest exhibition, “Beneath The Gathering Sky” at Middletown Arts Center will feature oil paintings by artist Kevin Muente. The exhibition will be on display from Thursday through April 23 in MAC’s Main Exhibition Hall.

“Kevin Muente’s paintings feature figures in grounded natural landscapes. Visitors to the exhibition will enjoy the sense of cinematic movement his cohesive collection creates in the gallery,” said Kate Dykes, executive director at the Middletown Arts Center.

Muente is a professor of art at Northern Kentucky University.

“I try to make narrative paintings that resonate with the viewer’s imagination. The work often asks more questions than answers, that’s the key to suspense,” Muente said.

New restaurant coming to Hamilton location where body shop operated for 80-plus years

Agave and Rye coming to Hamilton

Agave & Rye, a rapidly expanding regional upscale restaurant and bar chain, plans to move into the former Ritzi Body Shop location on Hamilton’s Main Street.

Hamilton’s Community Improvement Corporation members voted Thursday to sell the building to the restaurant for $1 in exchange for a $2.5 million investment on the property at the southeast corner of Main and E streets. Agave & Rye hopes to be operating there in 18 months.

“Their investment was 2½ times higher than the next closest proposal,” said Hamilton Small-Business Development Specialist Mallory Greenham. “They’re expected to add 50-60 jobs to Hamilton.”

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Middletown shopping cart challenge benefits Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Teams participated in the Kiwanis Club of Middletown 2021 Book Around Middletown Shopping Cart Challenge Saturday, March 13, 2021. Challenges were set up for competitors at businesses throughout downtown. All proceeds went to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Teams participated in the Kiwanis Club of Middletown 2021 Book Around Middletown Shopping Cart Challenge Saturday, March 13, 2021. Challenges were set up for competitors at businesses throughout downtown. All proceeds went to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

