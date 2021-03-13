Middletown DeLorean still attracts attention 36 years after ‘Back to the Future’

Bridges said his father, Jim, built a stainless steel Jeep in 1978 and drove it around Middletown for years. Then in 1985, his father heard about a 1981 DeLorean that was for sale in Lebanon. He bought the DeLorean and “checkered out” the stainless steel finish to match the Jeep, Bridges said.

He said his mother, Judy, drove the DeLorean for about three years. Then it was parked in a garage.

Bridges thought about taking the DeLorean to local car shows last summer, but they were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the DeLorean is for sale. He’s asking $35,000 and says it has 17,000 miles. He said the DeLorean was produced for three years, 1981 to 1983.

Bridges owns Shadetree Machine, a company that helped build the AK Steel Pavilion, the entrance gate at Smith Park, fountains near the City Building and numerous stainless steel signs throughout the city.

The car is stored in his machine shop in Madison Twp., and every time someone sees it for the first time, the reaction is the same: “Holy crap you got a DeLorean.”

To contact Bridges about his DeLorean, email: Shadetree1129@gmail.com.