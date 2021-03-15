Franklin school board to award high school diploma to Vietnam veteran

Greene returned to Franklin, working at a couple of gas stations before getting a job at the General Motors/Frigidaire plant in Moraine where he worked for 30 years and was a group leader.

In addition to working at the plant, Greene also worked on the side at the farm on Robinson-Vail Road that has been in his family since the early 1800s. He took over the 80-acre farm in 1970 and grew soybeans and corn until the mid-1990s when he decided to lease his land to another farmer.

Acrey said Greene learned about veterans who left school due to family circumstances or to enter the armed services receiving their diplomas years later after seeing a media report and they talked about it.

“I got to thinking about and I decided I wanted mine,” Greene said.

Since 2010, state law allows school boards to award high school diplomas in recognition of people who made individual sacrifices made by veterans of World War II, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam Conflict.

Greene met with Franklin school district administrators and worked with the Warren County Veterans Services Commission who verified his military information and determined his eligibility for the diploma. The Franklin Board of Education approved the application for the diploma during its work session last week.

When asked what he thought about getting his diploma nearly 60 years after his class crossed the stage at graduation, Greene said, “It’s pretty awesome.”

“I’m thankful for everyone who help me get my high school diploma,” he said.

Franklin Superintendent Michael Sander said this will mark the second time the school board will have awarded a high school diploma to veteran. Sander said the diploma is the same as those that will be awarded this spring to FHS graduating seniors. He said Greene will be listed as a member of the class of 2021.

The Franklin Board of Education will award Greene his high school diploma at its March 22 board meeting at Franklin High School, 750 E. Fourth St., Sander said.