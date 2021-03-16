20-year Lakota teacher called one of Ohio’s best at teaching about military and veterans

Jerry Nelson, the Americanism chair for American Legion Post 681, which serves both townships said that “Tisha has helped her students and our local community by educating her students and giving them the knowledge to come back to West Chester and Liberty townships and instill high values for us.”

Menchhofer usually brings in military veterans as speakersup to four times a year, although that had to pause because of coronavirus precautions.

It’s important, she said, for the next generation to hear directly from the men and women who have served in America’s armed services, especially the older veterans.

“They are not going to be with us much longer so I feel like it is extremely important for students to understand the perspective of the veterans who were fighting in those foreign wars. It’s the personal stories that are important and mean so much,” she said.

Besides her statewide award, she has also received a proclamation from the Liberty Twp. Trustees and Ohio Senate.

“Her passion for teaching American government is evident from the moment you walk into the classroom. We are excited that (she) will be the first educator from Lakota to receive this honor,” said Betsy Fuller, spokeswoman for Lakota Schools.