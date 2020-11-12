Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

A Hamilton couple recently donated a 26-year-old spruce tree that was erected at Marcum Park as part of “Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays,” said Carla Fiehrer, a city council member.

Gary and Donna Trudel donated the 30-foot tree, and Hamilton city employees decorated it Friday afternoon.

READ THE FULL STORY

Butler County Vietnam veteran earns honor for work with other local vets

Air Force veteran James Carl Lewis was presented with the Veteran of the Year award on Veterans Day Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Michael J. Cooligan Lodge at Veterans Park in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Butler County veterans were honored in a different environment during the annual Veterans Day celebration at the Colligan Lodge in Hamilton on Wednesday.

The Butler County Veterans Service Commission held its ceremony at the lodge, but rather than a typical full house, only about 20 people could attend due to the coronavirus pandemic. James Carl “JC” Lewis, a 73-year-old Air Force veteran from Milford Twp., was named the organization’s Veteran of the Year.

He broke down in tears as he recounted stories of his service in Vietnam from 1967 to 1971.

READ THE FULL STORY

Hamilton bar owner: Shutdowns would be ‘absolutely devastating’ for employees right before holidays

The Casual Pint Hamilton, 130 Riverfront Plaza, has opened a tent to expand its capacity as a way to serve customers through the winter. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The owner of the Casual Pint in Hamilton said if Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine forces bars and restaurants to shut down again as the state faces a third novel coronavirus surge, it will devastate her employees right before the holidays.

And Ann Marie Cilley, a chemical engineer and works full-time for Goodyear, said the science doesn’t support shutting down bars and restaurants.

“I’m hugely disappointed that he’s looking at the bars and restaurants right now because I don’t think, based on the data, based on the numbers, at least the last I saw, I don’t think you can point to us to say we are the big drivers,” she said. “You could in March, and I was completely agreeable and complaint. This time around, I don’t think the data supports it.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Hundreds see first ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ screening in Butler County with mixed reviews

Crews film a scene on 5th Avenue near Old South Park for the upcoming "Hillbilly Elegy" movie in Middletown Thursday, August 8. The Netflix movie is a film adaptation of "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis" that was written by J.D. Vance about growing up in Middletown and in Jackson, Ky. The memoir was a bestseller released in 2016. "Hillbilly Elegy" is directed by Ron Howard and will feature several major film stars that include Amy Adams, Glenn Close and Gabriel Basso. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Area residents had their first opportunity to see the movie version of the “Hillbilly Elegy” novel on Tuesday night, and it drew plenty of reaction.

Cinema 10 Middletown, which is owned by Republic Theater Group, sought permission from Netflix for an early screening of the movie adaptation of the 2016 best-selling book by J.D. Vance, a Marine veteran of the Iraq War and a graduate of Middletown High School, Ohio State University and Yale Law School.

The book and movie area about his life and how he overcame socioeconomic struggles and Appalachian roots to obtain his education and a career as a venture capitalist.

READ THE FULL STORY

Lebanon superintendent leaving school district

Lebanon superintendent Todd Yohey is retiring from the school district.

On Thursday, the district issued a release indicating Yohey planned to retire at the end of the calendar year.

“After serving 33 years in education, the past 17 as a school superintendent, I have made the decision to retire at the end of the calendar year and accept a position outside of education. My decision is a personal one, made with my family, and in no way reflects my relationship with the current Board of Education or any of its members.”

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: How Butler County recognized Veterans Day on Wednesday

AmVets Post 1983 Joint Honoro Guard presented colors for the Butler County Veterans Service Commission annual Veteran of the Year award ceremony on Veterans Day Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Michael J. Cooligan Lodge at Veterans Park in Hamilton. Air Force veteran James Carl Lewis was the recipient this year. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Multiple events in Butler County recognized those have served for Veterans Day on Wednesday.

SEE ALL OF THE PHOTOS