Butler County Vietnam veteran earns honor for work with other local vets

During his service, Lewis was awarded National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Valor, Vietnam Service Medal with four bronze stars, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm and Vietnam Campaign-Medal.

Part of the reason Lewis was chosen out of the three people nominated is his unwavering personal support of local veterans, officials said.

“I joined the AmVets many years ago and Carl was one of the first ones that greeted me,” said Commissioner Bruce Jones, who nominated Lewis from their relationship at AmVets Post 1983. “I found more and more as I was a member there of what Carl did that a lot of people didn’t even know was going on. Carl would go and shop for veterans that were unable to make it to the store every week and take it to that veteran he did that up until that veteran passed away."

Retired U.S. Army Lt. General Paul Mikolashek, who was the event’s keynote speaker, was a college classmate and served in the Vietnam War with Veterans Service Commission President Chuck Weber.

A 35-year veteran, Mikolashek said it is fitting to perpetuate the tradition that started in 1919 as Armistice Day after World War I, to honor the nearly 20 million current veterans.

“It is a day to recognize and recall the generations of Americans that dedicated themselves to the defense of our country and who committed to making us a safer, stronger more resilient and most free nation on earth. It is entirely fitting that we do this, Mikolashek said. "A nation that does not recognize, honor and respect those that served will eventually wither.”

Lewis told the Journal-News he has given ongoing support to about a dozen veterans but was still surprised he won the award.

“I guess people see more than what I see but I did a lot for vets, shopping and all kinds of stuff taking them to the doctor,” the semi-retired CPA said. “I just never acknowledged that I was doing it, I just did it out of natural reasons.”