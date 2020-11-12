From Hamilton yard to Marcum Park, holiday tree continues decades-long tradition

Gary Trudel said the tree, which was 6 feet tall when it was planted, was starting to interfere with his garage and the neighbor’s property.

“I hated to cut down and put it at curb,” said Trudel, who was transferred from a paper plant in St. Paul, Minn. to Champion Paper in 1980.

So he called city officials to see if they wanted the tree.

Meanwhile, Hamilton’s Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum will host its annual holiday lights drive-through. Visitors can drive the two-mile round-trip of Pyramid Hill and monumental sculptures glowing with more than 2 million lights called Journey Borealis.

The soundtrack for this display will be provided by the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra and Cincinnati Boy Choir.

The lights are open from 6-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday from Nov. 20 through Jan. 3. Admission is $20 per car Monday-Thursday and $25 Friday-Sunday. Cost to members is $15 every day.

The merchants of Olde West Chester have cancelled their annual Christmas Walk due to COVID-19, and officials haven’t decided the future of other holiday events, said West Chester spokeswoman Barb Wilson.

She said Christmas lights and decorations will go on as planned at the Square at Union Centre.

In Middletown, while the downtown Santa Parade scheduled for Nov. 28 has been canceled, the popular holiday lights drive-through display at Smith Park will be lit this year.

Light Up Middletown, in its 21st year, will be open from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 26 through New Year’s Eve at Smith Park. Admission to the display is by donation and proceeds are used for park upgrades and the purchase of lights, said Barney Strassburger, grounds manager.

He said Santa Claus won’t appear this year and Wendy’s coupons won’t be distributed at the front gate to reduce the spread of the virus.

Hamilton city employees decorate a Christmas tree that was erected at Marcum Park. The tree was donated by Gary and Donna Trudel. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF