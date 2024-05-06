3 dead in West Chester crash

Three people died in a crash in West Chester on Sunday, according to township officials.
The crash involved three vehicles and happened on Cox Road about 6:10 p.m., closing the road for hours between Liberty Way and VOA Park Drive.
Two people died at the scene, and a third person died at West Chester Hospital. All three are adults, according to township.
The Butler County Coroner’s Office will provide details on the victims after notifying next of kin.
West Chester police remained on the scene and were expected to be there several, with the road closed, for several hours, township officials said.
