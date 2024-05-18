35 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Melinda Caudill, 107 McKinley St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Christina M. Santacruz, 3150 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Ernie Duane Suttles, 608 Cleveland Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Logan Wallace Aho, 3916 Jeckal Court, Indianapolis, In.; indicted on one count each of theft of drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Scott Allen Ritzie, 11619 Rose Lane, Springdale; indicted on one count each of arson and arson (direct).

Cameron Taylor, 119 Fairview Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and carrying concealed weapons.

Rylin Jimenez, 1480 Parrish Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of carrying concealed weapons.

Jeremy J. Brown, 3405 Buell Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

De’Shawn Eugene Hall, 924 Dustin St., Dayton; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count each of having weapons while under disability, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Bobby Darryl Trent, 2112 Bryant Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Jearid Quincy Irvin, Junior, 8250 Four Worlds Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin (direct), trafficking in cocaine, and possession of cocaine (direct).

Quinton Jonathan Sorrell, 1816 Winona Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and failure to stop after accident involving property of others.

Dallas Egean Brooks, 621 Ethel Court, Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

William E. Barker, 2003 Carolina St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and burglary.

Jason Hammond, 224 Eaton Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of endangering children (direct).

Timothy Robert Sparks, 1125 Edgwood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Lacy M. Allen, 610 Catalpa Drive, Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Xavier E. Simpson, 3815 President Drive, Apt. A, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Travis Ray Cottey, 217 N. 10th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Joseph Rayman Hardin, 327 Bank Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew John Dalton Mitchell, 78 S. Walnut St., Apt. 120, Chillicothe; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Nathaniel Blake Nichols, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Timothy Chase James Titus, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Devon Lavelle Yancy, SOCF; indicted on 13 counts of burglary, four counts of attempted burglary, two counts of violating a protection order, and one count of breaking and entering.

Justin Matthew Cherry, 65 Eleanor Drive, Springboro; indicted on one count of aggravated burglary.

Shane Maverick Anderson, 859 S. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Kyle Andrew Clemens, 7078 Hollywood Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Christopher Lewis Simmons, 202 Rosemarie Drive, Apt. 8, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Rayshawn Durrell Tinsley, 6028 Arcade Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Jared Shane Ruble, 8758 Dayton-Oxford Road, Apt. F, Franklin; indicted on one count each of violating a protection order, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Jonathan Nicholas Armitage, 477 Park Drive, Carlisle; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Michael Troy Burch, 832 Sunrise Ridge Court, Maineville; indicted on five counts of aggravated arson, and one count each of felonious assault, obstructing official business, and inducing panic.

Omar M. Bastida, 9843 Arbor-Montgomery Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Ethan Justin Lewis, 10378 S. Union Road, Miamisburg; indicted on three counts of aggravated burglary.

Matthew Jay Hurst, 2815 Burnside Drive, Burlington, KY.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and falsification.